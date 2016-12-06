版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Pasinex Resources amends agreement with Eurasia Minerals

Dec 6 Pasinex Resources Ltd -

* Amendment to provide co pays first minimum advance royalty payment to Eurasian in 664,483 common shares of co to be issued immediately

* Amendment to extend completion date for fourth anniversary of work obligations on Golcuk property to June 30, 2017

* Pasinex Resources amends agreement with Eurasia minerals on royalty agreement for Golcuk CU property, Turkey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐