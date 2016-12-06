版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 21:50 BJT

BRIEF-CymaBay Therapeutics announces that the recommended international nonproprietary name for MBX-8025 is Seladelpar

Dec 6 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc

* CymaBay therapeutics announces that the recommended international nonproprietary name for MBX-8025 is Seladelpar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

