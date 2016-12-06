版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Azurrx Biopharma agrees in principle with Transchem for MTAN inhibition technology

Dec 6 Azurrx Biopharma Inc:

* Azurrx Biopharma announces agreement in principle with transchem for MTAN inhibition technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

