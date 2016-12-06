BRIEF-Merck presents updated Keytruda data in small cell lung cancer and mesothelioma

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Merck & Co Inc
* Updated Keytruda (pembrolizumab) data in small cell lung cancer and mesothelioma presented at 17th world conference on lung cancer
* Merck & Co- some patients experienced adverse events including autoimmune thyroiditis, infusion site reaction, cytokine release syndrome and colitis
* Merck & Co Inc - there were no grade 4 or 5 treatment-related adverse events and no treatment-related deaths
* Merck & Co-updated findings from 24 heavily pre-treated patients with advanced SCLC demonstrated confirmed ORR of 33.3 percent including 1 complete response
* Merck & Co Inc - findings in small cell lung cancer and malignant pleural mesothelioma show overall response rates of 33.3 percent and 20.0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.