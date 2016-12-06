版本:
BRIEF-Heat Biologics presents topline results from lung cancer drug study

Dec 6 Heat Biologics Inc

* Heat Biologics presents topline hs-110/nivolumab combination lung cancer results

* Heat Biologics Inc - overall survival compares favorably with single-agent nivolumab

* Heat biologics - there were no additional toxicities seen in hs-110/nivolumab combination compared to existing data on single agent nivolumab alone

* Heat Biologics Inc - patients who responded best to combination therapy had longer overall survival, better orr than non-immune responders

* Heat Biologics - 1-year results from first eight trial patients showed hs-110/nivolumab combination was well-tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

