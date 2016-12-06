BRIEF-Heat Biologics presents topline results from lung cancer drug study

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 6 Heat Biologics Inc
* Heat Biologics presents topline hs-110/nivolumab combination lung cancer results
* Heat Biologics Inc - overall survival compares favorably with single-agent nivolumab
* Heat biologics - there were no additional toxicities seen in hs-110/nivolumab combination compared to existing data on single agent nivolumab alone
* Heat Biologics Inc - patients who responded best to combination therapy had longer overall survival, better orr than non-immune responders
* Heat Biologics - 1-year results from first eight trial patients showed hs-110/nivolumab combination was well-tolerated
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.