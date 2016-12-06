版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 22:01 BJT

BRIEF-Western Union makes strategic investment in Walletron Inc

Dec 6 Western Union Co

* Western Union makes strategic investment in mobile payments tech company

* Western Union co - made a strategic investment in Walletron, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

