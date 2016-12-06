版本:
BRIEF-Recon Technology awarded patent for proprietary oilfield wastewater treatment device

Dec 6 Recon Technology Ltd:

* Recon Technology Ltd says awarded a patent for its proprietary oilfield wastewater treatment device by China's state intellectual property office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

