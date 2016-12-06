版本:
2016年 12月 6日

BRIEF-Caza Gold announces business combination with Royal Road Minerals

Dec 6 Caza Gold Corp -

* For each Caza common share, Royal Road Minerals intends to offer 0.16 of a royal road minerals ordinary share

* Announces business combination

* Royal road minerals expects to issue approximately 22.6 million ordinary shares pursuant to transaction

* Proposed offer is also supported by caza's largest shareholder, Polygon Mining opportunity master fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

