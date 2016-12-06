版本:
BRIEF-Helix Biopharma presents topline L-DOS47 results

Dec 6 Helix Biopharma Corp -

* Phase I/II dose escalation study of immunoconjugate l-dos47 as a monotherapy in non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer patients

* Helix Biopharma Corp. Presents topline l-DOS47 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

