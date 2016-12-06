版本:
BRIEF-Synchronoss expects Q4 revenue between $145-$150 mln

Dec 6 Synchronoss Technologies Inc :

* Q4 revenue view $197.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Synchronoss Technologies now expects Q4 revenue between $145-$150 million - conf call Further company coverage:

