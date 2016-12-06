版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 22:00 BJT

BRIEF-Cheesecake Factory sees comparable sales of 1 pct-2 pct in 2017 - presentation

Dec 6 Cheesecake Factory Inc

* Sees comparable sales of 1 pct-2 pct in 2017 and EPS growth of 5 pct - 10 pct in 2017 - presentation Source text: (bit.ly/2hbT9jQ) Further company coverage:

