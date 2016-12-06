版本:
BRIEF-Senomyx, Pepsico executed amendment to research agreement

Dec 6 Senomyx Inc -

* Amendment extends research funding and collaborative research period for an additional year through Dec. 31, 2017 - SEC filing

* On Dec 1, Senomyx and Pepsico executed amendment to collaborative research agreement dated April 8, 2014 related to Senomyx's salt taste program Source text - (bit.ly/2gYI72v) Further company coverage:

