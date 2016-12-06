版本:
BRIEF-Louis Dreyfus Company Bv appoints Armand Lumens as CFO

Dec 6 Louis Dreyfus Company Bv :

* Louis dreyfus commodities b.v. (new cfo announcement)

* Federico Cerisoli, will now assume roles of deputy cfo and chief controlling & accounting officer, also effective march 1st

* Appointment of cfo effective from march 1st, 2017

* Armand Lumens has been appointed group chief financial officer

