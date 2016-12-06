版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 22:36 BJT

BRIEF-Kombat Copper announces completion of share consolidation

Dec 6 Kombat Copper Inc

* Kombat Copper announces completion of share consolidation

* Kombat Copper Inc - has consolidated issued and outstanding common shares on basis of one new common share for every existing ten common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

