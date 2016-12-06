版本:
BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies says Intralinks may be required to pay co termination fee of $24.6 mln

Dec 6 Synchronoss Technologies:

* Upon termination of merger under certain circumstances, co may be required to pay intralinks termination fee of $49.2 million - SEC filing

* Upon termination of merger under certain circumstances, Intralinks may be required to pay co a termination fee of $24.6 million Source text (bit.ly/2hc5Nzo) Further company coverage:

