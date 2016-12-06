版本:
中国
2016年 12月 6日

BRIEF-Marksmen Energy extends expiry date of Nov 2013 private placement

Dec 6 Marksmen Energy Inc :

* Intends to extend expiry date of Jan 17, 2017 to Jan 17, 2019 of Co's warrants from Nov 2013's announced private placement of Co's units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

