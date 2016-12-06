版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-WPCS says $2.6 mln in new contracts during November

Dec 6 WPCS International Inc -

* WPCS announces $2.6 million in new contracts during November

* Backlog as of October 31, 2016 totaled $17.0 million, an increase of 29 pct as compared to April 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐