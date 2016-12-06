版本:
BRIEF-First NBC Bank Holding Co says Hermann "Buck" Moyse III to serve as interim chief executive officer

Dec 6 First NBC Bank Holding Co

* First NBC Bank Holding Co says Hermann "Buck" Moyse III to serve as interim chief executive officer

* First NBC Bank Holding Co says Ashton J. Ryan, Jr. to continue as president

* First NBC Bank Holding Co says initiated search process to identify permanent chief executive officer and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

