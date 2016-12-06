版本:
BRIEF-Marcato issues open letter to Buffalo Wild Wings' franchisees

Dec 6 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc

* Marcato issues open letter to Buffalo Wild Wings' franchisees

* Marcato Capital - "we have proposed that Buffalo Wild Wings make substantial changes to its business"

* Marcato Capital says letter outlines ways in which its roadmap for change and value creation at Buffalo Wild Wings can benefit franchisees' businesses and co's brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

