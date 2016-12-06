版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 22:15 BJT

BRIEF-CohBar says discovery of new biologically active peptides encoded within mitochondrial genome, filing of 29 additional related provisional patent applications

Dec 6 CohBar Inc

* CohBar says discovery of new biologically active peptides encoded within mitochondrial genome, filing of 29 additional related provisional patent applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

