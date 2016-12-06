版本:
BRIEF-L-3 Communications to change name to L3 Technologies Inc

Dec 6 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc

* L-3 communications to change name to L3 Technologies, Inc.

* L-3 Communications Holdings Inc - will change its name to L3 Technologies, Inc., effective December 31, 2016

* L-3 Communications Holdings Inc - Company's New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol will remain same Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

