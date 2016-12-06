BRIEF-Bayer Canada and Diagnos join efforts against diabetes

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 6 Diagnos Inc :
* Says announces pilot project contract for diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy screening with Bayer Canada
* Screening will be offered to diabetics affiliated to their health entities to test impact of including preventive screening programs
* Says under terms of agreement, Diagnos will provide a fully turn-key screening service to benefit one thousand diabetic patients in Toronto area
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.