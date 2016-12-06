版本:
BRIEF-The Hanover Insurance Group ups qtrly dividend to $0.50/share

Dec 6 Hanover Insurance Group Inc

* The hanover insurance group, inc. Increases quarterly dividend to $0.50 per common share

* 9% increase in regular quarterly dividend. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

