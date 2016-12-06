版本:
BRIEF-Kite Pharma presents results of multi-center pivotal Zuma-1 trial of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (KTE-C19)

Dec 6 Kite Pharma Inc :

* Kite Pharma presents results of multi-center pivotal ZUMA-1 trial of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (KTE-C19) in aggressive non-hodgkin lymphoma as late-breaking abstract at annual meeting of American Society of Hematology

* ZUMA-1 met primary endpoint of Objective Response Rate (ORR), P < 0.0001

* Intends to seek regulatory approval of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel in refractory aggressive NHL, plans to complete its rolling submission of BLA in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

