2016年 12月 6日

BRIEF-Sandell Asset Management comments on Bob Evans hiring financial advisor

Dec 6 Sandell Asset Management:

* "Encouraged by news that Bob Evans has retained J.P. Morgan as financial advisors"

* Do not intend to pursue consent solicitation seeking shareholder approval of precatory proposal advocating increased transparency at bob evans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

