版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 02:07 BJT

BRIEF-Allied Healthcare Products says filed certificate of amendment to effect 1-for-2 reverse stock split

Dec 6 Allied Healthcare Products Inc

* Allied Healthcare Products Inc - on Dec 5, co filed certificate of amendment to effect a 1 -for-2 reverse stock split

* Arcturus Therapeutics-Reverse stock split will be effective on NASDAQ stock exchange on December 7, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐