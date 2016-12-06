版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 02:13 BJT

BRIEF-National Commerce's board votes to increase size of board to 15 directors

Dec 6 National Commerce Corp :

* On December 6, 2016 board unanimously voted to increase size of board from fourteen to fifteen directors - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2gzzpqL] Further company coverage:

