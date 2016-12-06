版本:
BRIEF-Alaska Air Group says financial impact from lost codeshare revenue is between $15-$20 million

Dec 6 Alaska Air Group Inc :

* "There are 45 markets where Alaska loses existing codeshare revenue, & net financial impact is between $15-$20 million" - SEC filing

* Agreed to seek DOJ approval before selling, leasing, or trading slots, gates at Dallas Love Field, New York LaGuardia or Washington Reagan Source text: (bit.ly/2hekZ3j) Further company coverage:

