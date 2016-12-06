版本:
2016年 12月 7日

BRIEF-Fuji Heavy Industries sees another US sales record in fiscal 2017 - Nikkei

Dec 7 Nikkei:

* Fuji heavy industries expects ninth straight year of record u.s. Sales in year ending march 2018,with its plant operation rate exceeding capacity-Nikkei

* For fiscal 2016 Fuji Heavy Industries sees North American sales rising 14% on the year to 660,000 units - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

