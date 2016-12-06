版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Nanthealth announces exclusive agreement with Oncotest-Teva

Dec 6 Nanthealth Inc :

* Under terms of agreement, Oncotest-Teva will have exclusive rights to distribute GPS cancer to physicians in Israel.

* Nanthealth announces exclusive reseller agreement for GPS cancer(tm) with Oncotest-Teva in Israel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐