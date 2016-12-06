版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-Tejon Ranch says on Nov 30, unit entered into 2 amendments

Dec 6 Tejon Ranch Co

* Tejon Ranch Co - on Nov 30, unit entered into 2 amendments to second amended and restated limited liability company agreement of centennial founders

* Tejon Ranch - as of effective date of first, second amendments all parties other than TRC elected to become non-funding members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐