BRIEF-Celgene Reports Results of Two Studies for Revlimid in Myeloma

Dec 6 Celgene Corp

* Phase III studies present additional evidence for REVLIMID (lenalidomide) as maintenance therapy in multiple myeloma

* Decision on European Union (EU) application for REVLIMID is expected in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

