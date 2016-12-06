版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-OHA Investment Corp reports form 8-K filing

Dec 6 Oha Investment Corp :

* Oha Investment Corporation announces form 8-k filing

* Oha Investment - 8-K to provide shareholders with information regarding two of co's legacy portfolio investments will have a negative impact on fair value of the investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐