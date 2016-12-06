版本:
BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Target reannounces recall of menorahs due to fire hazard

Dec 6 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Target reannounces recall of menorahs due to fire hazard

* U.S. CPSC - menorahs can melt when candles are burning, posing a fire hazard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

