版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-Fulton Financial says Philmer Rohrbaugh appointed interim CFO

Dec 6 Fulton Financial Corp

* Says Philmer H. Rohrbaugh appointed interim CFO effective immediately

* Fulton Financial Corp - on Dec 5, 2016, Patrick S. Barrett chief financial officer submitted his resignation, effective January 4, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gOQ4JG) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐