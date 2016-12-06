BRIEF-AbbVie reports positive Phase 2 data for ibrutinib in cGVHD patients

Dec 6 Abbvie Inc :

* Late-Breaking ibrutinib (imbruvica) data show complete or partial response in two-thirds of patients with chronic graft-versus-host-disease, a frequent and potentially life-threatening complication of stem cell transplant

* study found ibrutinib demonstrated efficacy, sustained responses and reduced symptom severity, with an overall response rate (ORR) of 67%

* In study, one-third of all responders achieved a complete response

* over course of study, 61% of responders experienced a clinically meaningful improvement in symptoms