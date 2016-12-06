BRIEF-AbbVie reports positive Phase 2 data for ibrutinib in cGVHD patients

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 6 Abbvie Inc :
* Late-Breaking ibrutinib (imbruvica) data show complete or partial response in two-thirds of patients with chronic graft-versus-host-disease, a frequent and potentially life-threatening complication of stem cell transplant
* study found ibrutinib demonstrated efficacy, sustained responses and reduced symptom severity, with an overall response rate (ORR) of 67%
* In study, one-third of all responders achieved a complete response
* over course of study, 61% of responders experienced a clinically meaningful improvement in symptoms
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.