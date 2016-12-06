版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 23:52 BJT

BRIEF-Transocean Partners unitholders approve merger agreement between Transocean Ltd., Co

Dec 6 Transocean Partners LLC :

* Common unitholders approved merger agreement, among Transocean, Transocean Partners

* Transaction is expected to close on or around December 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

