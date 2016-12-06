版本:
BRIEF-Infracapital says agreed to sell Calvin Capital to KKR

Dec 6 Infracapital:

* Agreed to sell 100 pct of equity of Calvin Capital to KKR; Financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

