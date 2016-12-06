版本:
BRIEF-Aldridge Minerals announces receipt of $3.6 mln advance under loan with Banka Kombetare Tregtare sh.a.

Dec 6 Aldridge Minerals Inc :

* Advance brings total amount drawn to date under loan to US$33.6 million

* Announced on Tuesday receipt of an advance of US$3.6 million under its loan with Banka Kombetare Tregtare sh.a. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

