BRIEF-Digi International comments on latest letter from Belden Inc.

Dec 6 Digi International :

* Co stated that Board, with independent financial, legal advisors, has reviewed, rejected Belden's proposal on multiple occasions

* Given that Belden's latest letter reiterates same proposal, Co stated that "there is no basis for discussions between two companies"

* Digi International comments on latest letter from Belden Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

