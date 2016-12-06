版本:
BRIEF-Paccar announces extra cash dividend of 60 cents per share

Dec 6 Paccar Inc :

* Paccar announces extra cash dividend and regular quarterly dividend

* Extra cash dividend in amount of sixty cents ($.60) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

