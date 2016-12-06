BRIEF-Time Warner CEO at UBS conference says HBO programming budget is "couple of billion dollars"

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Time Warner Inc :
* Time Warner CEO - "we're not saying we're going to have affiliate wholesale step-ups of the level we've had in 2016, 2017, but we're going to keep growing" - UBS conference
* Time Warner CEO says HBO programming budget is a "couple of billion dollars" - UBS conference
* Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes expects AT&T deal will be done by the end of 2017, if not sooner - UBS media conference
* Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says 2017 will be driven by domestic renewals, some international renewals, "heavy" content pipeline - UBS conference
* Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says "Westworld" had biggest first series of any HBO show, including "Game Of Thrones" - UBS conference
* CEO says HBO budget has been rising, will keep increasing - UBS media conference Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.