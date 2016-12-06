版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 01:59 BJT

BRIEF-Arcturus Therapeutics announces collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Dec 6 Arcturus Therapeutics

* Arcturus Therapeutics announces collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

* Arcturus Therapeutics- financial terms were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

