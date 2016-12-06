版本:
BRIEF-Kroger announces Chief Digital Officer succession plan

Dec 6 Kroger Co :

* Kroger announces Chief Digital Officer succession plan

* Kevin Dougherty, group VP, Chief Digital Officer, will retire on January 27, 2017; Yael Cosset, Chief Commercial Officer will succeed Dougherty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

