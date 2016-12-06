版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 02:47 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. agrees to Alaska Air-Virgin America merger

Dec 6 Consent Order Would Require Alaska To Reduce The Scope Of Its Codeshare Arrangement With American Airlines Group Inc

* Purchase of Virgin America Inc -- court filing

* - court filing Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐