公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三

BRIEF-U.S. President elect Donald Trump says SoftBank to invest $50 bln in U.S.- tweet

Dec 6 (Reuters) -

* U.S. President elect Donald Trump says SoftBank of Japan has agreed to invest $50 billion in the U.S. toward businesses and 50,000 new jobs- tweet

