2016年 12月 7日

BRIEF-Hillenbrand declares Q1 dividend of $0.2050 per share

Dec 6 Hillenbrand Inc

* Hillenbrand declares first quarter dividend of $0.2050 per share

* Hillenbrand Inc says on an annualized basis, dividend is an increase of $0.01 per share to a total rate of $0.82 per share in fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

