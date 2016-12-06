版本:
BRIEF-Agree Realty declares increased quarterly cash dividend

Dec 6 Agree Realty Corp :

* Agree Realty declares increased quarterly cash dividend

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 3.1 percent to $0.495 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

