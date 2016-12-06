版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-American Eagle Outfitters sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share

Dec 6 American Eagle Outfitters Inc :

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

