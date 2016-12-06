版本:
BRIEF-Anthera Pharma says J. Craig Thompson promoted to CEO and appointed to board

Dec 6 Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc says J. Craig Thompson promoted to chief executive officer and appointed to board of directors

* Christopher Henney stepped down as chairman of board but will remain as director

* Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc says Paul F. Truex appointed as executive chairman of board

* Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc says plans to announce phase 3 clinical trial results from Sollpura solution program before end of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

